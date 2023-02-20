Dohj LLC Buys 568 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 32.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 35.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,618,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 422,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

