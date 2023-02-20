Dohj LLC Buys 281 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

