Dignity Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $179.96 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00008030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $179.96 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.98118406 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $351.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

