DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

DOCN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

