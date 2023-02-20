DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.62.

DOCN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

