Difesa Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 358,972 ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 358,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

ZeroFox Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOXW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

