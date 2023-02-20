Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

FANG opened at $134.68 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.