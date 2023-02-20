dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.29 million and approximately $12,461.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00389815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02793664 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $25,122.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

