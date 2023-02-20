Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 25,514,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

