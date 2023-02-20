Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

