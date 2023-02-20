DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $940,170.15 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $940,170.15 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00420743 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.95 or 0.27870751 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

