Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.66.

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

