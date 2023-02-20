Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

