Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 2.59 -$387.77 million ($1.44) -7.49 Health Catalyst $241.93 million 3.06 -$153.21 million ($2.94) -4.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.1% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 6 7 1 2.64

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $20.05, indicating a potential upside of 85.99%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $18.53, indicating a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -28.88% -30.01% -23.75% Health Catalyst -55.42% -19.05% -11.23%

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

