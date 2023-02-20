CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.35.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
