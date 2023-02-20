CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.35.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

