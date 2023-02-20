CVR Energy (CVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,619,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.