Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.47. 1,317,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.27. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

