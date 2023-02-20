Cronos Market Cap Hits $2.02 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $18.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00080468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

