Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.33 million-$858.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.48 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.29.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,003. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $5,401,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

