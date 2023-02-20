Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

About Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

