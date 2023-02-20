Credit Suisse Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $55.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $155.39.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.