Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 1,161,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,815. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

