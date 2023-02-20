Credit Suisse Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $95.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.08.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 924,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

