Credit Suisse Group Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

