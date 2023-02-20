Credit Suisse Group Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $32.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.
IBEX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX remained flat at $29.64 during trading on Thursday. 108,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
