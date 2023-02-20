Credit Suisse Group Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 2,729,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,373. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.