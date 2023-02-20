Credit Suisse Group Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

