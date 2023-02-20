Credit Suisse Group Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

