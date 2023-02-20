Cowen Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $58.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,437,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

