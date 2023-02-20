Cowen Increases Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $19.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

