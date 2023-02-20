Contrasting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 88.49 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Tesla $81.46 billion 8.09 $12.58 billion $3.62 57.49

This table compares Volcon and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73% Tesla 15.41% 31.71% 17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 5 11 21 0 2.43

Tesla has a consensus price target of $215.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Volcon.

Summary

Tesla beats Volcon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

