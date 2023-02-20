Continuum Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $3,739.42 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

