Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.55.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

