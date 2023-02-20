Conflux Trading Up 473% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $600.21 million and $780.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 473% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00384341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00093073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00650927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00578861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00176465 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21882514 USD and is up 34.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $558,245,364.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.