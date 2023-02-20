Comparing Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) and Its Competitors

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -3.57% -20.26% -1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -2,998.91 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $943.22 million $63.34 million 1,081.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nocopi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nocopi Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies rivals beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

