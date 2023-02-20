Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.20. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

