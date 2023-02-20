Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

