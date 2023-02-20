CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164.33 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $164.33 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

