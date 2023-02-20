Codan Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:CDA)

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alfonzo (Alf) Ianniello 57,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. In other Codan news, insider David Simmons 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. Also, insider Alfonzo (Alf) Ianniello 57,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Featured Articles

