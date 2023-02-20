Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $719,856.73

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $91.90 million and $719,856.73 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00422681 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.80 or 0.27999186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

