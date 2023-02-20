ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196,715 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 56,391 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

