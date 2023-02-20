Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $1.90 Price Target at Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 1,866,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,197. The company has a market cap of $880.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

