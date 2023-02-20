Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Financial Comparison

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178,471.43%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.01 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00 BioCardia $1.01 million 47.25 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -3.35

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

