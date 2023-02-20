Citigroup Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $40.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 1,329,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

