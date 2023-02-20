Citigroup Raises Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $5.75

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 1,297,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,973. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

