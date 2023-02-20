Citigroup Raises Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $5.75

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 1,297,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,973. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
