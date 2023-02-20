Citigroup Increases National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $48.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 800,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,845. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

