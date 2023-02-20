Citigroup Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $30.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after buying an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 527,536 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 405,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

