Citigroup Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $114.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.49. 1,297,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

