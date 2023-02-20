Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $182.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

