Citigroup Boosts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $280.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $248.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

